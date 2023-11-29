Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

