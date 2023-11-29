Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. 391,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,518,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,118,000 after acquiring an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,898,000 after buying an additional 1,538,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 367,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 1,974,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,423,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 981,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

