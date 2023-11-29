Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. 391,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,518,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.