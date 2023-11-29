Head to Head Comparison: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.74 $63.19 million $2.64 7.82 Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.48 $38.46 million $3.81 7.03

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

CNB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 19.32% 12.32% 1.07% Unity Bancorp 27.78% 16.35% 1.59%

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNB Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

