Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.52

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 32844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.