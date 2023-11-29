Head to Head Comparison: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 6.44% 6.82% 0.38% HomeStreet -3.60% 3.51% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $50.88 million 1.08 $8.32 million $1.15 13.70 HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.33 $66.54 million ($0.83) -7.53

This table compares F & M Bank and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. F & M Bank pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HomeStreet pays out -48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for F & M Bank and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 3 0 0 2.00

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.33%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Summary

F & M Bank beats HomeStreet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

