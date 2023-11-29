Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.11

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.11 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 135980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.