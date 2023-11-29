Niobium Coin (NBC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.75 Million

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and $46,832.14 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

