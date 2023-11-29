Mantle Hits One Day Volume of $77.96 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Mantle has a market cap of $961.41 million and approximately $77.96 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Mantle alerts:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,126,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.52508305 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $73,839,583.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

