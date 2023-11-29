Persistence Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $47.24 million and approximately $274,315.78 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,274,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,174,093 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

