Ergo Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.28 million and approximately $409,557.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,073.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00183305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00588908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00437274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00123738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,630,139 coins and its circulating supply is 71,630,073 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.