CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 873.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

