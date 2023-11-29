CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 873.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
