BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.7561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

