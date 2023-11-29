Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

HMNTY stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Hemnet Group AB has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) to SEK 205 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

