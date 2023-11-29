Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rises By 783.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITV Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

