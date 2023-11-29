Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CEOS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
