Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

CEOS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.