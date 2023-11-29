First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 728.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FJP stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

