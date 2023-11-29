Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Up 700.0% in November

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCSO opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

