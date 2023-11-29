Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

