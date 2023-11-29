Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Save Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

