Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expands By 666.7%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Euroseas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Euroseas Stock Performance

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.