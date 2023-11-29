Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.0552 per share. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.