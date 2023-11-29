Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 53.7% in November

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

