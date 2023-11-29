Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Prada Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRDSF stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Prada has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.86.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.