New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Gold by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in New Gold by 1,188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,788,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

