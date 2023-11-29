Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

