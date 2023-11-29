Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Declines By 51.8%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,920 ($24.25) to GBX 1,980 ($25.01) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMGZY

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.