SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.