SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
Shares of SOPH opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SOPHiA GENETICS
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.