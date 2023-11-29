Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Kering
Kering Price Performance
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.