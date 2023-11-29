Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.00.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

