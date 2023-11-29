SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.77.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
