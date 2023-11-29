SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.