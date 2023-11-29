Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

EQNR opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,039,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

