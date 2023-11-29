Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

