Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.00.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

About Carlsberg A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

