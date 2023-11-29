CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of CAE

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.