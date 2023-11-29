First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

