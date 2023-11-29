Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 269,581 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $9,655,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

