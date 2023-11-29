First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of FIF opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
