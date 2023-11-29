First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of FIF opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.