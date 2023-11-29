Cementos Argos S.A. (CMTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
