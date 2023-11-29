Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on December 14th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %
ADI opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
