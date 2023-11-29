Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on December 14th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

ADI opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

