Embecta Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Embecta by 56.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 728.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

