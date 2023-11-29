Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

