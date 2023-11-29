Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,574 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

