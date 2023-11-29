Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.93% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.11%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Recommended Stories

