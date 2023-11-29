Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 54,182 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $5,371,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.