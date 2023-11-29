Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,052 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Assured Guaranty worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

