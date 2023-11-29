Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,653 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $575.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $481.99 and a 1-year high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

