Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Ovintiv worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

