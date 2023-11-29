Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

