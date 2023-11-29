Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 617,498 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 617,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

