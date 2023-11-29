Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

