Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

ATR opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

